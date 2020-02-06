ValuEngine Lowers Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Boston Beer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $394.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Cowen raised shares of Boston Beer from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $386.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Boston Beer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Macquarie set a $460.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $332.00 to $319.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $394.52.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Shares of NYSE SAM traded down $4.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $371.25. The company had a trading volume of 96,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,455. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67. Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $247.88 and a 52 week high of $444.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $374.98 and its 200 day moving average is $383.87.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $7,661,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Tara L. Heath sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 72,436 shares of company stock worth $27,215,853 over the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 14.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Boston Beer in the third quarter worth $227,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 14.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 43.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Beer in the second quarter worth $239,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.