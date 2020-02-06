Valmark Advisers Inc. Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,853 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 26,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 29,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. 54.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.17.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.88. 15,609,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,559,058. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $59.89 and a twelve month high of $83.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.95 and a 200-day moving average of $69.57. The company has a market cap of $253.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

