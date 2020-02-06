Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valeritas Holdings Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company which focused on developing technologies for Type 2 diabetes. The company’s product pipeline consists of V-Go (R) Disposable Insulin Delivery device, is a simple, wearable, basal-bolus insulin delivery solution for Type 2 diabetes which enables patients to administer a continuous preset basal rate infusion of insulin. Valeritas Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey. “

Get Valeritas alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Valeritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Valeritas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Valeritas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of VLRX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.61. 1,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,153. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Valeritas has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $11.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53. The company has a market cap of $5.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.72.

Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by $0.61. Valeritas had a negative net margin of 183.82% and a negative return on equity of 1,142.30%. The company had revenue of $8.46 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Valeritas will post -9.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Valeritas news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc sold 1,060,000 shares of Valeritas stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $795,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Valeritas in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Valeritas in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Valeritas by 449.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 73,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

About Valeritas

Valeritas Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes in the United States. The company offers V-Go, a wearable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. It also develops V-Go Prefill that is in the design-development stage for eliminating the device-filling process and the need for EZ fill refrigeration for patients with Type 2 diabetes; and V-Go SIM for real-time tracking information of basal and bolus dosing utilization.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valeritas (VLRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valeritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.