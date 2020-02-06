V-ID (VIDT) Market Capitalization Tops $3.23 Million

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 6th. V-ID has a market capitalization of $3.23 million and $486,572.00 worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, V-ID has traded 15% lower against the US dollar. One V-ID token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00037751 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000604 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $581.73 or 0.05970351 BTC.
- IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.
- PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005270 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00024202 BTC.
- Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00129302 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00038694 BTC.
- ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002940 BTC.
- Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010445 BTC.
V-ID Profile
Buying and Selling V-ID
V-ID can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for V-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for V-ID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.