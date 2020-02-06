V-ID (VIDT) Market Capitalization Tops $3.23 Million

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 6th. V-ID has a market capitalization of $3.23 million and $486,572.00 worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, V-ID has traded 15% lower against the US dollar. One V-ID token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00037751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $581.73 or 0.05970351 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005270 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00024202 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00129302 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00038694 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010445 BTC.

V-ID Profile

V-ID (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 60,896,885 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,387,220 tokens. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org

Buying and Selling V-ID

V-ID can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

