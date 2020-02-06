USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) issued an update on its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.10-4.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03-1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.USANA Health Sciences also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.10-$4.90 EPS.
Shares of NYSE USNA traded up $13.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.94. 565,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,973. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.81. USANA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $58.30 and a 12 month high of $113.73.
USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.43. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 27.60%. The firm had revenue of $271.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. USANA Health Sciences’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.
USANA Health Sciences Company Profile
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.
Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?
Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.