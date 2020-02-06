USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.10-4.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03-1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.USANA Health Sciences also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.10-$4.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE USNA traded up $13.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.94. 565,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,973. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.81. USANA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $58.30 and a 12 month high of $113.73.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.43. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 27.60%. The firm had revenue of $271.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. USANA Health Sciences’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USNA. ValuEngine lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.00.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

