USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.10-$4.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.USANA Health Sciences also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.10-4.90 EPS.

Shares of USNA stock traded up $13.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.94. 565,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,973. USANA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $58.30 and a 12 month high of $113.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.31.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $271.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.46 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 27.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on USNA shares. TheStreet raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.00.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.