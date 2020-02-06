USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Price Target Cut to $8.00

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Stephens from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 44.93% from the stock’s current price.
USAK has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of USA Truck in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. USA Truck presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.
NASDAQ:USAK opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average of $7.86. The company has a market capitalization of $46.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.48. USA Truck has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USAK. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in USA Truck by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 77,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 41,513 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in USA Truck during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 415,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 54,213 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 79.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 16,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 20.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,180,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,485,000 after purchasing an additional 203,798 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About USA Truck
USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium to long-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services.
