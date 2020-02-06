USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Price Target Cut to $8.00

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Stephens from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 44.93% from the stock’s current price.

USAK has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of USA Truck in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. USA Truck presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Get USA Truck alerts:

NASDAQ:USAK opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average of $7.86. The company has a market capitalization of $46.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.48. USA Truck has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $124.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.90 million. USA Truck had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that USA Truck will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USAK. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in USA Truck by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 77,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 41,513 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in USA Truck during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 415,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 54,213 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 79.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 16,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 20.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,180,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,485,000 after purchasing an additional 203,798 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium to long-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.