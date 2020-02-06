Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Hits New 1-Year High at $127.42

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $127.42 and last traded at $126.92, with a volume of 1433 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $125.07.
Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.37 and a beta of 0.79.
About Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)
Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.
