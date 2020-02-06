Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Hits New 1-Year High at $127.42

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $127.42 and last traded at $126.92, with a volume of 1433 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $125.07.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.37 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UHT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 138.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,262,000 after acquiring an additional 97,364 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the second quarter worth $4,384,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,756,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 141.0% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 10,835 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 42.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the period. 65.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

