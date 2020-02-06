Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Electronics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Universal Electronics stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.73. The stock had a trading volume of 88,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,858. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $699.89 million, a P/E ratio of -47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. Universal Electronics has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.12.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $200.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.15 million. Universal Electronics had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Cheung Hyen Chong sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $57,090.00. Also, Director William C. Mulligan sold 2,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $117,013.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,669. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,343 shares of company stock valued at $703,033 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEIC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 14.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,774,000 after buying an additional 33,138 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Electronics by 272.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 16,596 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 282.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 47,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the second quarter worth approximately $567,000. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

