Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OLED. Cowen cut shares of Universal Display from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Display from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $196.23.
OLED traded up $3.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.95. 592,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,203. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 66.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.63 and its 200 day moving average is $196.67. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $107.82 and a 12 month high of $230.32.
Universal Display Company Profile
Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.
