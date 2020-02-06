Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OLED. Cowen cut shares of Universal Display from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Display from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $196.23.

OLED traded up $3.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.95. 592,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,203. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 66.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.63 and its 200 day moving average is $196.67. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $107.82 and a 12 month high of $230.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 3.4% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

