United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) to report ($0.67) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for United States Steel’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.68) and the lowest is ($1.04). United States Steel posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 242.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that United States Steel will report full year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover United States Steel.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share.

X has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cfra downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Argus downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.05.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in United States Steel by 92.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in United States Steel by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United States Steel by 38.4% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:X opened at $9.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $8.96 and a 52 week high of $24.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 222.22%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

