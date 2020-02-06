Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) Director Paula Soteropoulos Sells 2,122 Shares of Stock

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $129,335.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,782.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Paula Soteropoulos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 7th, Paula Soteropoulos sold 3,000 shares of Uniqure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $216,540.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Paula Soteropoulos sold 2,000 shares of Uniqure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $141,000.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Paula Soteropoulos sold 2,500 shares of Uniqure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $168,750.00.

On Friday, December 6th, Paula Soteropoulos sold 9,082 shares of Uniqure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $583,609.32.

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $63.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.33, a current ratio of 14.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.82. Uniqure NV has a 52 week low of $33.02 and a 52 week high of $82.49. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Uniqure by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Uniqure by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Uniqure by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Uniqure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Uniqure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on QURE shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a report on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub raised Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Uniqure in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Uniqure has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.38.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

