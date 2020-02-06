UMB Bank N A MO Sells 664 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

UMB Bank N A MO decreased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Cummins were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Cummins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.24.

Cummins stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $165.95. 1,127,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.50. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.14 and a 12 month high of $186.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.44. The company has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

