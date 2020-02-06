UMB Bank N A MO Sells 1,999 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

UMB Bank N A MO lessened its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 70,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $760,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 505.6% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 77,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 63,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 29,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on GILD. Mizuho set a $81.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.79.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $1,002,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,478.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $649,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,624.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,230,552. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,593,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,927,174. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $69.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.82 and a 200-day moving average of $64.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.