UMB Bank N A MO Sells 15,344 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

UMB Bank N A MO lessened its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,344 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3,701.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,041,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,094,000 after buying an additional 2,961,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 104.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,548,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,312 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 15,407.9% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,550,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,788 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 73.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,533,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,919 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

IAU traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.97. 15,098,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,011,057. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $15.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.34.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.