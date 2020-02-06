UMB Bank N A MO Lowers Holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

UMB Bank N A MO cut its position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in International Paper were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in International Paper by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of International Paper by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Paper stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $44.25. 2,809,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,939,972. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. International Paper Co has a 12-month low of $36.45 and a 12-month high of $48.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.99. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.56.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. International Paper had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $358,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on shares of International Paper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

