UMB Bank N A MO Has $401,000 Stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

UMB Bank N A MO trimmed its holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,102 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in eBay were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in eBay by 3.5% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,121 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in eBay by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,837 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in eBay by 12.8% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in eBay by 20.1% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 493,757 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $19,224,000 after purchasing an additional 82,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of eBay stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,800,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,465,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.52. eBay Inc has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 24.14%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of eBay from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.79.

In other eBay news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $4,279,767.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,089.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.