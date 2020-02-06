UMB Bank N A MO Has $268,000 Holdings in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 183.9% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SON stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.02. The company had a trading volume of 321,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,465. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. Sonoco Products Co has a fifty-two week low of $55.12 and a fifty-two week high of $66.57.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Harold G. Cummings III sold 532 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $32,196.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,392.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 825 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,858 shares of company stock valued at $112,759. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Vertical Group raised Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Vertical Research raised Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

