UMB Bank N A MO Decreases Stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

UMB Bank N A MO reduced its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in American Tower were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 281,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,111 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,450,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,664 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of American Tower by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,159,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,422,000 after purchasing an additional 604,600 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of American Tower by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,363,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,682,000 after purchasing an additional 301,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Tower by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,612,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,133,390,000 after purchasing an additional 238,036 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 price target (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.36.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $682,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,400.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $71,539.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,328.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,574 shares of company stock worth $1,043,846 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $237.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,257,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,473. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $169.83 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $231.22 and its 200-day moving average is $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $105.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 50.56%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

