UBS Group Raises Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $595.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $525.00 to $595.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $615.00 price objective (up from $550.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Charter Communications from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $540.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $511.14.

Shares of CHTR opened at $522.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $335.22 and a 1 year high of $537.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $498.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $447.86. The firm has a market cap of $114.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,776,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altarock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 13.4% during the third quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,081,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,730,000 after buying an additional 127,388 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 17.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,041,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,091,000 after buying an additional 151,566 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,464,000 after buying an additional 373,083 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 655,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,176,000 after buying an additional 7,643 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 523,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,861,000 after buying an additional 21,248 shares during the period. 72.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

