U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $1,007,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,527,160.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $740,495.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,129,999.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,179,815 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.97.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $55.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.15. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $47.57 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

