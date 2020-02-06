U Network Market Cap Tops $5.31 Million (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One U Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, DDEX, DEx.top and HADAX. U Network has a market capitalization of $5.31 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, U Network has traded up 72.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000085 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

U Network Token Profile

U Network (CRYPTO:UUU) is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork . The official website for U Network is u.network . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ

U Network Token Trading

U Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HADAX, HitBTC, DEx.top, DDEX and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

