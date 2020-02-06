Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 531,508 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 26,092 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Twitter were worth $17,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Twitter by 447.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 695 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Twitter by 284.1% in the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Twitter by 74,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 746 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Twitter by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Twitter by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $234,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 7,360 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $242,806.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,971 in the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $33.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.13. The company has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 8.69 and a quick ratio of 8.69. Twitter Inc has a 1 year low of $28.63 and a 1 year high of $45.85.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Twitter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.21.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

