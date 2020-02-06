Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TPB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turning Point Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.67.

Shares of TPB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.62. 199,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,316. The company has a market cap of $427.02 million, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.79. Turning Point Brands has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $57.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,816,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 24.5% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 15.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 9.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 7,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 5.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 147,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. 43.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

