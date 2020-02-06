Trust Investment Advisors Trims Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Trust Investment Advisors decreased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,455 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,940,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $230,188,000 after buying an additional 2,981,656 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,709,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,692,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,449,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $66,410,000 after acquiring an additional 668,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,165,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $62,767,000 after acquiring an additional 582,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $3,855,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 902,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,376,961. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $32,101.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,692.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,156 shares of company stock valued at $10,687,343 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.32. The company had a trading volume of 48,559,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,647,520. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $52.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Summit Insights raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BNP Paribas cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.79.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

