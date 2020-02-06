Trust Investment Advisors Sells 225 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Trust Investment Advisors lowered its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Dollar General accounts for about 1.5% of Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 41.4% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 17.5% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DG. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.95.

NYSE:DG traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $155.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,094,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.49. Dollar General Corp. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $166.98. The stock has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.48.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

