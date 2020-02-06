Trust Investment Advisors Sells 100 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Trust Investment Advisors cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hyman Charles D raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 5,677 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $371,000. Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 79,929 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.88.

NYSE LOW traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.51. 2,469,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,602,358. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.47. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $123.14. The firm has a market cap of $91.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

