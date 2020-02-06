Trust Investment Advisors Lowers Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Trust Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 36.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% during the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 52.4% during the third quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 32.3% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OXY shares. Edward Jones raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.22.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.09 per share, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,540,442.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bob Shearer acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.96 per share, with a total value of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,533.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,129 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum stock remained flat at $$42.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 6,200,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,779,538. The firm has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.91. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $68.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.06.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

