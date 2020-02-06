Trust Investment Advisors Has $972,000 Stock Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Trust Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,985 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $351.30.

NYSE BA traded up $11.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $341.43. 12,832,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,367,319. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.13. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $302.72 and a 1-year high of $446.01. The firm has a market cap of $179.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.53, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently -236.89%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

