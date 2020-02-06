Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.33.

TCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet raised Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. HSBC downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $33.93 on Thursday. Trip.com Group has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.65.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

