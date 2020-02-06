TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $354,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $376,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 11,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.91. 1,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,737. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.63. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $34.49 and a 52 week high of $41.42.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.23%. The business had revenue of $78.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TCBK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. TriCo Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

