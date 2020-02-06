Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) VP Wilhelm Stahl Sells 500 Shares

Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) VP Wilhelm Stahl sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $19,455.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,556.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Wilhelm Stahl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 12th, Wilhelm Stahl sold 836 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $33,414.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCDA traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.16. 188,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 15.48 and a quick ratio of 15.48. Tricida Inc has a 12 month low of $20.53 and a 12 month high of $44.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.31 and a 200-day moving average of $35.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 0.83.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89). Equities research analysts predict that Tricida Inc will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCDA. FMR LLC grew its position in Tricida by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,849,000 after purchasing an additional 107,500 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Tricida by 276.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 30,444 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tricida by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,246,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,639,000 after purchasing an additional 740,141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Tricida by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tricida by 2,240.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 77,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Cowen set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tricida and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.60.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

