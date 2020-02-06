Trex (NYSE:TREX) Sets New 1-Year High at $101.72

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $101.72 and last traded at $101.51, with a volume of 18039 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.49.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Trex from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Trex by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,058,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Trex by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Trex by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

Trex Company Profile (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

