Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

TRNS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transcat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Transcat in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Transcat in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $34.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised their target price on shares of Transcat from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.13.

TRNS traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.82. 19,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,235. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.92 million, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.79 and its 200 day moving average is $27.99. Transcat has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $34.18.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $43.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.10 million. Transcat had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 13.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Transcat will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Transcat by 157.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Transcat by 6.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Transcat by 21.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Transcat by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Transcat by 22.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,708 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

