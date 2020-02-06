Tranquility Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Tranquility Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up about 1.6% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock stock traded up $11.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $554.67. The stock had a trading volume of 822,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,023. The company has a market capitalization of $82.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $517.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $470.56. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $403.54 and a one year high of $555.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 14.05%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $3.63 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.58.

In related news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total value of $1,961,385.20. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.09, for a total transaction of $2,743,429.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,726 shares of company stock worth $32,958,026. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

