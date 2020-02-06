Tranquility Partners LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 294.1% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VBK traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $204.85. The stock had a trading volume of 114,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,291. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $169.46 and a 52-week high of $207.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.12 and a 200 day moving average of $190.64.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.