Tranquility Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Tranquility Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.92 on Thursday, hitting $168.23. The company had a trading volume of 546,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,882. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $146.09 and a 12-month high of $170.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.89.

