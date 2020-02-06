Tranquility Partners LLC Invests $218,000 in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 20,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 375,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,977,000 after acquiring an additional 138,579 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FTEC traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $79.15. 362,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,037. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $53.87 and a one year high of $79.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.67.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.