Tranquility Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Tranquility Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 298.9% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA HDV traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.31. The stock had a trading volume of 474,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,260. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.16 and a 200 day moving average of $95.08. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $88.20 and a 52-week high of $98.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.