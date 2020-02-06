Tranquility Partners LLC Buys 3,049 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 61.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,974 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 2.1% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% during the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH stock traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $292.46. 3,043,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,125,494. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $208.07 and a 52 week high of $302.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $291.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on UNH. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price (up from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.50.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.