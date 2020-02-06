Total (EPA:FP) PT Set at €69.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Total (EPA:FP) received a €69.00 ($80.23) price target from equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FP. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. HSBC set a €53.30 ($61.98) price objective on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €57.69 ($67.08).

EPA FP opened at €46.05 ($53.54) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €48.23 and its 200-day moving average price is €47.26. Total has a 52 week low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a 52 week high of €49.33 ($57.36).

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

