Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $29,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,643,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,118,461,000 after purchasing an additional 392,227 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32,131.6% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 262,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 261,230 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $81,045,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 893,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $260,266,000 after buying an additional 196,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 147.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 308,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,915,000 after buying an additional 183,700 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.20.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $332.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $328.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $240.90 and a 12-month high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

