TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Shares Gap Up to $2.57

TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.74, but opened at $2.57. TherapeuticsMD shares last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 111,646 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on TXMD. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on TherapeuticsMD from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. TherapeuticsMD has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $663.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.85.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 430.28% and a negative net margin of 427.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,991,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,577,000 after acquiring an additional 576,601 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,562,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,862,000 after acquiring an additional 788,467 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 3,177.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,155,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,491 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 120,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 60,296 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 143,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 23,539 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

