Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wedbush

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $74.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.35% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TXRH. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James upgraded Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Maxim Group downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.06.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $63.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $66.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,564,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,775,000 after purchasing an additional 260,734 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 92,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 296,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,725,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth $5,324,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

