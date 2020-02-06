Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 26,780 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 450,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,780 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 0.6% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $40,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,087,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397,580 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,408,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,404,000 after purchasing an additional 171,403 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,846,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,066,000 after purchasing an additional 338,355 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,253,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,162,000 after purchasing an additional 39,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,174,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,016 shares in the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.68. The stock had a trading volume of 15,364,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,505,913. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $72.23 and a one year high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $224.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.54 and its 200-day moving average is $86.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 56.22%.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

