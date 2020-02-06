Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,969 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,934 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $7,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,656,573 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,278,576,000 after purchasing an additional 36,322 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in Autodesk by 18.1% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,346,803 shares of the software company’s stock worth $346,623,000 after acquiring an additional 360,000 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Autodesk by 13.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,157,065 shares of the software company’s stock worth $318,599,000 after acquiring an additional 259,695 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,040,332 shares of the software company’s stock worth $190,859,000 after acquiring an additional 40,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Autodesk by 8.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 984,879 shares of the software company’s stock worth $145,466,000 after acquiring an additional 77,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $3.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $206.00. 1,324,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,661. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.70 and a twelve month high of $207.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.27.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Autodesk had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 113.06%. The company had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.18.

In related news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

