Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 11,296 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,494 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,296 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $7,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 27,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 24,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of BK stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.54. 5,696,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,794,291. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $54.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.