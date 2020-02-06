Texas Permanent School Fund Has $9.71 Million Position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,709 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $9,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,019,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,764,501,000 after acquiring an additional 452,606 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 68,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after acquiring an additional 30,687 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Global Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.23.

Global Payments stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $201.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,305,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,035. Global Payments Inc has a 1-year low of $112.14 and a 1-year high of $205.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.84. The company has a market cap of $60.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.99, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $178.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,932.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,822.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.70, for a total transaction of $107,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,885,683.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $328,062 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

