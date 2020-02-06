Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $10,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCI. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 655.6% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $130,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,191,812.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $150.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,174. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.45 and a 200-day moving average of $139.34. The stock has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a PE ratio of 76.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a one year low of $116.72 and a one year high of $151.97.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCI. Zacks Investment Research raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays started coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.82.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

