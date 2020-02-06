Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $9,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $718,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 652,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,366,000 after purchasing an additional 88,196 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 46,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,810,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $271.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.06.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $251.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,467,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,916. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.67 and a 200-day moving average of $227.39. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.53 and a 12 month high of $251.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 56.52%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

